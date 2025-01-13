Marks & Spencer Boosts Logistics Sustainability With Eco-Friendly Vehicles

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has introduced 85 zero- or lower-emission vehicles to its supply chain logistics fleet as part of its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

Marks & Spencer has pledged to move to low-carbon logistics and increase the use of new technologies and cleaner fuels as part of its Plan A roadmap to Net Zero by 2040.

The new vehicles include five zero-emission battery electric HGVs operating between the retailer's clothing and home distribution centre in Welham Green, and 30 stores across London and the South East, including Oxford Street and Bluewater.

The vehicles are delivered under the eFREIGHT 2030 project, part of the UK Government’s zero-emission HGV and infrastructure demonstrator programme (ZEHID), the retailer noted.

The programme aims to decarbonise road freight transport by accelerating the uptake of zero emissions heavy goods vehicles and their charging infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marks & Spencer is one of the founding members of the eFREIGHT 2030 project and will gain insight into the performance of battery electric HGVs to demonstrate how they can replace conventional HGVs.

This will help in future planning decisions while the retailer continues to implement cleaner fuels and lower-emission vehicles, the company added.

Julian Bailey, head of group transport at Marks & Spencer, stated, “Adapting our logistics network is vital in achieving our Plan A Net Zero ambitions. We’re committed to reducing carbon emissions from our transport and through collaboration, we are able to reduce carbon, save energy, and drive operational efficiencies across the business.

“By trialling new vehicle technologies, we’re able to deliver our products, which are sourced and made with care, to our depots and stores with a lower impact on our planet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Project

In September, Marks & Spencer started taking delivery of 30 new vehicles that run on compressed natural gas for its clothing and home business.

The initiative followed a long-term collaborative trial with IVECO - one of the first manufacturers to offer a 6x2 compressed natural gas vehicle - testing the vehicle’s reliability, fuel economy and green credentials.

Recently, the retailer introduced 50 4x2 compressed natural gas vehicles to its food logistics business as part of its food supply chain transformation.

These lorry cabs are powered by biomethane – a sustainable renewable fuel derived from waste products including food, animal manure, and wastewater, which reduces CO2 emissions by up to 85% versus a diesel engine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once these 85 vehicles are in operation, almost 10% of M&S’ total transport fleet will be powered by zero or lower-emission solutions, the retailer noted.

'Lead The Charge'

Lilian Greenwood, Future of Roads Minister, stated, “We're working with businesses to lead the charge towards innovative zero-emission vehicles. That’s why it’s fantastic to see M&S add five zero-emission electric lorries to their fleet thanks to our £200 million (€237.8 million) to roll out large zero-emission trucks – the biggest investment of this kind in the world.

“This comes on top of our £2.3 billion (€2.7 billion) boost to help industry and consumers switch to electric vehicles, harnessing the transition to net zero by supporting jobs, attracting investment, and making Britain a clean energy superpower.”

Marks & Spencer has also announced a string of new investments in collaborative, pioneering projects, funded through its Plan A Accelerator Fund.

It includes a green hydrogen production project through electrolysis technology using wind/solar power generated on farms to replace fossil fuels.