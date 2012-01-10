Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

M&S - The World’s Most Sustainable Retailer By 2015

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Marks & Spencer Plan A programme sets out for the group to become the world’s most sustainable major retailer by 2015; 105 of the 180 commitments the company made in its programme have now been achieved with another eighteen expected to be completed by April. One commitment is for the retailer to reduce water usage by 20 per cent at its stores, offices and warehouses by 2013 and by 25 per cent by 2015.

M&S exceeded its 2015 target on water usage at its food warehouses, which is down 62 per cent since 2007. It is now working hard to reduce water usage in its stores and offices. Marks and Spencer will install water saving technology in a number of its UK stores this year. The retailer plans to install water saving technology, including sensor taps, flush valves and urinal controls at 300 of its largest stores in an effort to tackle its water footprint. “We all know how crucial water is as a natural resource and at M&S we’re tackling water efficiency within our own operations and across our supply base,” said Mervyn Bowden, head of the water saving project. “These measures will significantly improve efficiency in the way we use water and cut out unnecessary wastage. It will save large amounts of water which will help with conservation of water and reduce costs – a real win, win situation.” (9 Jan)

© 2012 ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Italy's MD Inaugurates Cortenuova Logistics Centre
2
Supply Chain

EU Cuts 2022/23 Wheat Crop Forecast, Still Sees Record Exports
3
Supply Chain

JBS Launches Electric Truck Rental Service
4
Supply Chain

Bunge Lifts 2022 Earnings Outlook As Ukraine War Crimps Crop Supplies
5
Supply Chain

California Raisins: The Preferred Raisins Among Scandinavians
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com