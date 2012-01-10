M&S - The World’s Most Sustainable Retailer By 2015

The Marks & Spencer Plan A programme sets out for the group to become the world’s most sustainable major retailer by 2015; 105 of the 180 commitments the company made in its programme have now been achieved with another eighteen expected to be completed by April. One commitment is for the retailer to reduce water usage by 20 per cent at its stores, offices and warehouses by 2013 and by 25 per cent by 2015.

M&S exceeded its 2015 target on water usage at its food warehouses, which is down 62 per cent since 2007. It is now working hard to reduce water usage in its stores and offices. Marks and Spencer will install water saving technology in a number of its UK stores this year. The retailer plans to install water saving technology, including sensor taps, flush valves and urinal controls at 300 of its largest stores in an effort to tackle its water footprint. “We all know how crucial water is as a natural resource and at M&S we’re tackling water efficiency within our own operations and across our supply base,” said Mervyn Bowden, head of the water saving project. “These measures will significantly improve efficiency in the way we use water and cut out unnecessary wastage. It will save large amounts of water which will help with conservation of water and reduce costs – a real win, win situation.” (9 Jan)

