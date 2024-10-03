Massimiliano Giansanti Elected As President Of Copa

Copa, the group representing farmers and agricultural cooperatives in the EU, has elected Massimiliano Giansanti as its new president.

Giansanti will lead the organisation for the next two years along with a team of six newly elected vice presidents.

The new Vice Presidents include Nikolaus Berlakovich (LKÖ, Austria), Søren Søndergard (DAFC, Denmark), Franck Sander (FNSEA, France), Pedro Barato (ASAJA, Spain), Jan Doležal (AKCR, Czechia) and Francie Gorman (IFA, Ireland).

Giansanti steps into the role at a time when the EU's vision for its agricultural future is taking shape amid heightened concerns on the ground, Copa noted.

In the new role, he will succeed Christiane Lambert (FNSEA, France) who has led the organisation for the past four years.

Commenting on his new role, Giansanti stated, “The coming months in Brussels will be crucial on many fronts, starting with the presentation of the vision for agriculture and food as outlined by Ursula von der Leyen.

“We will also be keeping a close watch on any potential announcements from the Commission concerning advancements on trade agreements as Mercosur.”

An Experienced Professional

Giansanti has served as the president of Confagricoltura since 2017 and a vice-president of Copa since 2020.

He is an experienced agricultural entrepreneur and manages farms with his family mainly producing cereal crops, kiwis, dairy products, and solar energy.

He is also a producer of Parmigiano Reggiano and a supplier of milk to the dairy processor Centrale del Latte di Roma.

Giansanti stated, “My aim is to ensure that COPA’s voice is heard loud and clear, and that European institutions recognise the strategic importance of agriculture for our shared future.

“My presidency will focus on five key priorities: a strong CAP with an adequate budget, a fairer food chain, a coherent trade policy, a new approach to the Green Deal, and a strong emphasis on innovation. These priorities all have a common goal: to strengthen the income, competitiveness and attractiveness of our agriculture.”