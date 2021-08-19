MATRADE Propelling Digitally Enabled Halal Trade At MIHAS 2021 | ESM Magazine

Published on Aug 19 2021 12:13 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Malaysia / MATRADE / MIHAS 2021 / Halal Industry

Committed to strengthening Malaysia's position as the world's Halal hub leader, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) aims to facilitate high-value, cross-border Halal trade digitally at the upcoming Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in September.

MATRADE CEO Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz (pictured above) said, "Digitally enabled trade is the way forward and key in rebuilding Malaysia's economic resilience. In keeping up with the current trends and due to the current pandemic situation, MIHAS this year will spearhead the digitalisation agenda for the Halal industry by bringing patrons, investors and trade partners under one virtual platform.

"Since its inception in 2004, the event has progressively profiled as the marquee Halal sourcing platform, with more than 1,000 exhibitors from 44 countries participating in the last edition of MIHAS in 2019. We look forward to fortifying Malaysia's position as the global Halal hub with another successful showcase this year amid the challenging environment."

MIHAS 2021 has kicked off as scheduled, with weekly preview sessions organised by MATRADE every Wednesday from 11 August to 1 September.

In partnership with MIHAS 2021's collaborative partners, namely Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB), Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad, Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC), and CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB), the sessions aim to provide audiences with brief insights on the relevance of Halal to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), exports, technology adoption and sustainability.

Building on the momentum, the MIHAS 2021 virtual knowledge hub will continue from 10 – 12 September 2021, beginning with sessions for Malaysian exporters to get up-close with MATRADE trade commissioners from markets such as South Asia, MENA, West Africa, Central Asia and Europe, to discuss the opportunity to explore potential Halal export opportunities, with MIHAS 2021 as a catalyst.

In addition, the event also includes a line-up of thought-provoking dialogues on Halal-related topics of interest covering Islamic financing, innovation and business sustainability, digital technologies, and the role of women entrepreneurs in the Halal economy, among others.

Prominent policymakers, strategic thinkers, renowned academicians as well as industry leaders and influencers are eager to offer their perspectives and thoughts, which will stream live over three days.

MIHAS aims to virtually host a bevy of Halal exhibitors, and over 15,000 international buyers and trade visitors across the Halal ecosystem, making it the world's largest Halal event.

The showcase has attracted industry giants, including MIHAS Diamond sponsor CIMB Islamic Malaysia, and collaborative partner Standard Chartered Saadiq, to lead conversations about enabling the Islamic economy and sustainable supply chains, respectively.

CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad CEO, Ahmad Shahriman Mohd Shariff, said, "CIMB Islamic is pleased to be partnering with MIHAS in supporting the growth of Halal trade in the local, regional and global space by creating business opportunities through its networks, which include trade corridors and its access to the Trade Club Alliance.

"Matching Halal businesses from across Malaysia, ASEAN and Europe, CIMB Islamic's bespoke financing programmes and end-to-end solutions promote growth for suppliers, distributors and retailers throughout the Halal trade value chain. This value proposition is further strengthened by our continuous commitment to digitalisation as a powerful enabler for business."

With major events pushed to pivot digitally in light of movement restrictions, global event organiser Reed Exhibitions found in a survey that 65% of visitors and 57% of exhibitors expect digital event technology to remain relevant even after the pandemic. MIHAS has quickly adapted to these changes, going fully digital for the first time.

This year's edition of MIHAS will be held from 9 September until 31 December 2021.

Fitted with digital capabilities, MIHAS has neutralised disruptions from the pandemic by enabling exhibitors, visitors, and participants with the freedom to network with AI-assisted business matching sessions, connect across time zones with live chats available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, view showcases of products and services, and participate in webinars from the safety and comfort of their home countries.

Exhibiting brands will also benefit from real-time data access – crucial for analysis and brand development to remain competitive in today's highly digitalised environment.

Standard Chartered Saadiq Berhad CEO, Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Hamid, said, "Standard Chartered Saadiq is very excited to be part of MIHAS 2021, a world-class platform for Halal businesses to collaborate and grow the Halal economy. As an international Islamic bank with a network spanning Asia, Africa and the Middle East, we are in a prime position to help businesses thrive within the global Halal ecosystem with a range of Shariah-compliant trade financing solutions.

"Through our collaboration with MATRADE, we are poised to be a key driver in facilitating business matching opportunities for local businesses in their global expansion. This year, we also will be hosting a conference at MIHAS to offer insights on building resilient and sustainable supply chains."

Themed 'Empowering Halal, Tomorrow, Together', MIHAS 2021 will showcase 12 key pillars comprising education, pharmaceuticals, services and enablers, franchise, modest fashion, Islamic finance, cosmetics and personal care, media and recreation, Muslim friendly travel, e-commerce and food technology.

MATRADE invites brands to register for the upcoming knowledge-sharing sessions in August and learn more about accessing export markets with MIHAS 2021 by visiting www.mihas.com.my.