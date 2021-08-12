ESM Magazine

MATRADE Unveils MIHAS 2021

Published on Aug 12 2021 12:26 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Malaysia / Halal Meat / MATRADE / MIHAS 2021

With the theme Empowering Halal, Together, Tomorrow, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is organising the 17th Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) from 9 September to 31 December 2021 in Kuala Lumpur. 

This year, MIHAS is designed as a versatile hybrid event with digital capabilities to bring patrons, investors and trade partners the best of both worlds, while facilitating high-value Halal trade.

Over the past 17 years, MIHAS has grown into a premier international marketplace for the global halal community to explore business opportunities and expand its network. 

In an effort to widen perspectives about the halal industry, the event will focus on showcasing 12 key pillars representing growing halal markets across the globe. 

These include long-established sectors such as food and beverage, education, pharmaceuticals, services and enablers, and franchise. 

The more contemporary sectors comprise modest fashion, Islamic finance, cosmetics and personal care, media and recreation, Muslim friendly travel, e-commerce and food technology.

MIHAS is the place for local and international Halal players to obtain critical global exposure for their products or services in order to elevate market share. 

With Halal products and services fast gaining momentum among non-Muslim consumers worldwide, the global Halal economy is projected to grow 20% per annum to reach US$2.3 trillion (€1.94 trillion) annually by 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Brands looking to jumpstart their presence and make a mark in the Halal market by participating in MIHAS 2021 may contact MATRADE offices in Europe at [email protected] or [email protected].

MATRADE looks forward to meeting you at the 17th edition of MIHAS. For more information, visit www.mihas.com.my.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

