Supply Chain

Megamark Partners With Tosca To Drive Sustainability And Efficiency

By Editorial
    • Megamark, a leading distribution group in Southern Italy, has partnered with Tosca to achieve more ambitious goals than ever before, focusing on consistent quality, durability, and optimised logistics.

    Alongside these objectives, Tosca has ensured both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility by providing durable, reusable packaging solutions tailored to the demands of large-scale operations.

    Tosca’s Reusable Packaging

    With over 600 points of sale across Puglia, Campania, Molise, Basilicata, and Calabria, Megamark ranks as the eighth-largest retailer in Italy, with a turnover of more than €3 billion.

    To support its operations, Megamark is now using Tosca's reusable crates for the transportation, distribution, and display of fresh products at the point of sale.

    This exciting downstream partnership includes Tosca's unique wood-look crates for fresh fruit, and red meat, which facilitate the handling of 9.6 million crates of fruit and vegetables per year and one million crates of red meat per year.

    Key Benefits Of Tosca’s Solution

    By integrating Tosca’s reusable packaging into its supply chain, Megamark has achieved a significant reduction in costs for handling, storage, and reverse logistics of packaging.

    The adoption of these durable and high-quality solutions has also led to improved logistics and storage processes, ensuring smooth operations throughout the supply chain.

    The long-term benefits of reusable goods that offer durability and longevity translate into continuous savings over time.

    Thanks to Tosca's reusable solutions, Megamark has minimised its dependence on one-way packaging, helping to reduce its environmental impact and achieve specific sustainability goals.

    A Partnership To Tackle Retail’s Biggest Challenges

    Beyond the strength of its products, Tosca stands out for its dedication to reducing both operational costs and environmental impact.

    With its innovative approach, extensive experience, and robust service network, Tosca aligns seamlessly with Megamark's sustainability ambitions, making it the perfect partner.

    As Megamark looks ahead, sustainability, cost efficiency, and logistics remain key challenges for the retail industry.

    The partnership with Tosca will play a crucial role in facing these challenges.

    Tosca is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, focusing on supplying innovative packaging solutions for a wide variety of industries.

    For further information, visit www.toscaltd.com.

    This article was written in partnership with Tosca.

