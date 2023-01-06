Mercadona Launches Online Shopping Service In Jerez de la Frontera

Spanish retailer Mercadona has launched a new online shopping service for customers in the municipality of Jerez de la Frontera.

The orders will be fulfilled from its online distribution centre in the Higuerón Sur area in Seville, Spain.

Online shoppers in the area can now use the new website and app to order goods for €7.21 € per order.

Deliveries are scheduled between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm from Monday to Saturday in two-hour periods from the day after the order is placed.

The platform also allows customers to modify their purchase up to the evening of the day before delivery.

Distribution Centre

Mercadona has invested €25 million in the new distribution centre in Seville that caters to online orders from Seville, Huelva and Jerez de la Frontera.

The facility sits on a 30,220 square metre property and has a surface area of 9,938 square metres, of which 1,850 square metres are for fresh products, including a cold storage area for refrigerated and frozen products.

Fresh products are received and prepared on the same day they are scheduled for delivery to online customer to ensure maximum quality and freshness.

Mercadona operates a fleet of 30 vehicles with the 'ECO' environmental label in its Seville facility. All vehicles are micro-hybrids and can transport up to 15 orders.

The vehicles feature three temperature zones to adapt to ambient, refrigerated and frozen products.

In addition, they also have a mechanised unloading system that minimises the handling of the load, with the consequent reduction of overexertion for the workers and the reduction of unloading time.

The retailer has installed 648 photovoltaic panels on the rooftop of the facility, making it self-sufficient in its daily energy requirements.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.