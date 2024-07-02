Migros Appoints Edeka Executive Florian Decker As Head Of Procurement Unit

Migros Group has appointed Florian Decker as the new head of its procurement department, effective 1 September 2024.

Decker is an experienced professional, having held various roles in the purchasing department of German food retailer Edeka for 15 years.

He served as head of corporate procurement and managing director of various purchasing companies in the cooperative group, the company noted.

Since 2020, he has held the position of the managing director of Edeka Zentralhandelsgesellschaft.

Decker studied business administration at the University of Economics and Management (FOM).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Irminger, president of the general directorate of the Migros Cooperative Association (MGB), commented, "With his extensive, very successful, and long-standing experience in the food retail sector at Edeka, he will build up and manage Migros' group procurement.

"This will enable us to further expand our international partnership with Edeka at the same time."

Centralised Procurement

Migros has created a new centralised procurement unit for Migros, Denner, Migrolino and Migros Online.

The centralised unit will see the company consolidate cooperation with the international purchasing organisation, Everest Fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move will help Migros bundle its purchasing volumes and improve supplier conditions. It will also help Migros in reducing the cost of goods and pass this on to customers as price discounts, in the medium and long term.

The retailer reported year-on-year sales growth of 5.9% to CHF 31.9 billion (€34.1 billion) in its 2023 financial year, with robust growth in all business segments.

Retail sales in Switzerland amounted to CHF 24.1 billion (€25.8 billion), up 4.1% compared to the previous financial year. Elsewhere, online sales grew by 10.3% to CHF 4.1 billion (€4.39 billion).