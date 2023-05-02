Mondelēz International Opens New Global R&D Innovation Centre

Mondelēz International has announced the opening of its new global research and development (R&D) innovation centre in Whippany, New Jersey.

The facility is supported by an investment of nearly $50 million (€45.6 million) and includes pilot and scale-up capability for cookies, crackers and candy.

The American multinational says the innovation centre provides new capabilities and technologies that 'propel' R&D for snacks including OREO cookies, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids candies.

The centre will further expand Mondelēz's presence in New Jersey, a location close to the company’s North American headquarters office.

More than 50 R&D makers and bakers, who support the Mondelēz business in North America and around the world, will work at the new global innovation centre and collaborate with teams in North America, as well as teams across Mondelēz businesses and R&D facilities around the globe.

The team in Whippany will focus around innovation on electric baking technology, which supports the company’s 2050 goal of net-zero carbon emissions across its value chain.

The opening was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local employees, company leadership, federal, state and local elected officials and other guests.

As part of the day’s festivities, employees celebrated the milestone with a milk and OREO cookie celebratory toast, a tree planting ceremony led by the site’s green team focused on sustainability, and a commemorative beam signing at the site.

Long-Term Investment

US Senator Robert Menendez and US House Representative Mikie Sherrill are two of many dignitaries present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and they acknowledged the global impact of the facility.

Local elected officials, including New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, Hanover Township Mayor Thomas 'Ace' Gallagher, and other dignitaries also attended the opening event and recognised Mondelēz for its long-term investment in the state and local business community.

"This strategic investment in our new global innovation centre will enable us to pilot exciting new snacking breakthroughs and bring about the next generation of innovation for Mondelēz snacks around the world,” said Daniel Ramos, executive vice president and chief research and development officer at Mondelēz International.

“We’re proud to bring together industry-leading talent and capabilities in this facility to create new products, packaging and process developments across our portfolio of beloved snacks.”

