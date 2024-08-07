Morrisons Makes Progress On 'Move to -15°C' Commitment

British supermarket chain Morrisons will raise freezer temperatures in 10 of its stores from 1 August as it seeks to move towards its net zero targets.

In signing the 'Move to -15°C' coalition’s letter of intent, Morrisons is committing to advocate through the UK supply chain for food producers, logistics operations and retailers to join the coalition.

'Significant Opportunity'

"We applaud the Move to -15°C movement for their original thinking and willingness to challenge a long-accepted standard and in doing so identify a significant opportunity for positive progress for both the environment and the food industry," said Ruth McDonald, Morrisons group corporate services director.

“So on behalf of our customers, our carbon commitments and the planet we are enthusiastically embracing the opportunity and putting together a concrete plan and timetable to increase the freezer temperatures across our stores and frozen supply chain by 3°C."

Energy Consumption

Recent academic studies have shown that an increase of just three degrees in freezer temperatures across the supply chain will improve the global logistics landscape by cutting carbon emissions, saving energy and lowering costs.

The coalition believes widespread global adoption of a change of just 3°C across the supply chain would mean potential savings equivalent to 8.6% of the UK's energy consumption, and reduce carbon emissions equivalent to taking 3.8 million cars off the road.

In June of this year, Nomad Foods, the maker of Birds Eye, Findus and iglo brands, announced its commitment to the 'Move to -15°C' initiative.

Net Zero

Morrisons claims the carbon savings will be an important boost to its ambitions to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its own operations by 2035.

Additionally, the UK retailer said the significant cost savings will enable Morrisons to further cut, hold or promote prices in its approximately 500 supermarkets and approximately 1,600 convenience stores across the UK over the long term.

'Change Is Possible'

"In order for us to be successful with making the change to -15°C, it is essential that we have representatives and support from every stage of the frozen food supply chain, so to have a large UK retailer like Morrisons on board is an important step forward for us," said Thomas Eskesen, chairman of the Move to -15°C coalition.

“By raising the temperature of its freezers in 10 of its stores across the UK, Morrisons is demonstrating that change is possible, and we know that this seemingly small change can lead to a significant, positive, environmental impact.”