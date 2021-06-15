Nespresso Invests €146.8m To Expand Swiss Production Hub

Published on Jun 15 2021 2:00 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Coffee / Production / Switzerland / Nespresso

Nespresso has commenced the expansion of its production centre in Romont, Switzerland.

The investment of CHF160 million (€146.8 million) in the new structure will help meet increasing consumer demand for Nespresso's premium coffees and support international development in the coming years.

Expansion

A second production hall will help double the production capacity, with 10 new lines dedicated to Nespresso Vertuo and Professional coffee ranges, the food giant said.

The new production lines are expected to be fully operational by June 2022, with the project leading to the creation of 300 new jobs by 2030.

Recruitment for the new site has also commenced, and more than 100 people will be hired by the end of this year.

'A New Chapter'

Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso, commented, "This foundation illustrates our Swiss and regional roots and symbolises the continued success of Nespresso.

"It is a story that began in 1986, and it is with great joy that we write a new chapter today. All those involved can be proud of this great adventure."

State Councillor and Vice-President of the Government, Olivier Curty, in charge of the economy of the canton of Fribourg, added that the development "marks a new stage in Nespresso's significant contribution to the region."

Romont Factory

Constructed in 2015, the Romont factory is the centre of excellence for producing Nespresso's Vertuo coffees available in 24 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Romont was the first production center in Switzerland, and thus the first factory for Nestlé in Switzerland to achieve the LEED Gold certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in 2015.

The expansion will follow the same LEED principles that have guided the centre since 2015.

In the last two years, Nespresso strengthened its operations in Romont with four new production lines and created 50 new jobs.

In 2018, it inaugurated a new Product Development Centre and a Coffee Campus to foster coffee innovation and expertise.

Over the past 10 years, Nespresso has invested CHF700 million (€642.1 million) in its three Swiss-based production centres in the cantons of Vaud and Fribourg.

