Supply Chain

Nestlé, Mars Wrigley, Ferrero Back EU Deforestation Law, Document Shows

By Reuters
Consumer goods giants including Nestlé, Mars Wrigley and Ferrero have backed the European Union's upcoming ban on imported goods linked to deforestation, amid calls from some companies to delay it, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The deforestation law will, from 30 December, require companies selling cocoa, coffee, palm oil and other products in the 27-nation bloc to prove their supply chains don't contribute to the destruction of forests.

The US government and industry groups including the Confederation of European Paper Industries want the policy delayed, citing complaints including that the EU's systems for managing compliance are unfinished.

But some major chocolate makers have urged Brussels to press ahead.

In a joint paper shared with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's team, seen by Reuters, food giant Nestlé, M&Ms maker Mars Wrigley and chocolate firm Ferrero backed the law, but urged the EU to do more to help companies meet its December start date.

'An Important Step Forward'

'The EUDR (EU Deforestation Regulation) represents an important step forward in driving the necessary transformation of the cocoa and chocolate sector, by helping to minimise the risk of deforestation associated with cocoa and chocolate products placed on the EU market,' the paper said.

The companies urged the EU to launch a committee to coordinate with countries' national authorities, and give guidance on issues including legal interpretations and firms' due diligence obligations, to help companies prepare to comply by its 30 December start date.

The paper was also signed by Tony's Chocolonelythe Fair Trade Advocacy Office and the Voice network of non-profit groups working on sustainability in the cocoa sector.

The companies that signed the paper did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read More: EUDR Could Cost EU Consumers Up To $1.5bn, Says GlobalData

Brussels has so far resisted calls to delay the policy, which the EU says is needed to end a trend of environmental destruction that saw around 10% of the world's forests lost to deforestation from 1990-2020.

At least 120 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions were caused by deforestation associated with EU commodity imports linked to forests in 2021-2022, according to an analysis by campaign group Global Witness.

Those calling to scale back the law have said it is unfeasible to trace products back to their origins in numerous small forest plots.

