Nestlé Purina PetCare Introduces Hydrogen Powered Electric Semi-Truck In California

Nestlé Purina PetCare has rolled out a hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck to transport products between three cities in California, including Stockton, Maricopa and Modesto.

Nestlé Purina has initiated the project in collaboration with The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. (KAG) and Nikola Corporation.

Describing it as its 'first zero-tailpipe-emission delivery', Purina added that the move is part of its overall strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Travis Krous, Purina's senior director of supply chain operations, stated, "We are continuously identifying new opportunities within our business and through partnerships to help us meet our sustainability goals.

"This truck represents an exciting opportunity to test new technology and determine if it's feasible to scale."

Manufacturing Strategy

As part of its manufacturing strategy, Purina promotes regional production and distribution, minimising the number of long-distance trucks on the road.

The hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck has a maximum range of up to 500 miles and can be refuelled in 20 minutes or less.

According to Nikola, one truck prevents 97 metric tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions per year on average, or the equivalent of taking 23 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.

"We're excited to transport products on our first hydrogen fuel cell truck while helping our valued customer and partner, Purina, drive its sustainability goals forward," said Tyler Coventry, executive vice president of KAG Food Products.

"We're committed to implementing more sustainable practices within the supply chain by optimising the use of energy-efficient technologies," Coventry added.