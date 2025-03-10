52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Netherlands Commences Bird Flu Vaccination Programme At Hen Farm

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Netherlands Commences Bird Flu Vaccination Programme At Hen Farm

The Netherlands, one of the world's largest egg exporters, has launched a pilot programme on a laying-hen farm to vaccinate poultry against bird flu with the aim of achieving large-scale vaccination, the government said.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has killed or led to the culling of hundreds of millions of poultry globally in recent years, most of them laying hens, which sent egg prices rocketing.

It can also spread to humans and other animals, raising fears of a new pandemic.

The Dutch pilot follows field tests that demonstrated the effectiveness of two vaccines last year. It will be conducted at one farm initially, and then potentially expanded to others, the government said in a statement.

"The aim is to investigate how the market responds to the sale of products (from vaccinated poultry) and to gain experience with the implementation of the surveillance programme," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Gradual Introduction

The Netherlands opted for a gradual introduction because large-scale vaccination requires adjustments in veterinary infrastructure and can have trade consequences, the government said, without naming them.

Bird flu vaccination programmes can sometimes trigger export bans, on concern that vaccinated birds not showing signs of infection could pose risks to healthy birds in the export countries.

France's country-wide vaccination programme in 2023 of ducks prompted several countries to ban French poultry on such concerns.

Chicks will be vaccinated at Dutch hatcheries before being moved to laying farms, with eggs sold only within the Netherlands. The programme will run until early 2027.

"I am pleased that the poultry sector wants to take this step with me. Vaccination offers a huge opportunity to better control bird flu," said agriculture minister Femke Wiersma.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

The End Of Cheap Palm Oil? Output Stalls As Biodiesel Demand Surges
The End Of Cheap Palm Oil? Output Stalls As Biodiesel Demand Surges
2
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Rose In February On Back Of Sugar Rush, UN's FAO Says
World Food Prices Rose In February On Back Of Sugar Rush, UN's FAO Says
3
Supply Chain

Global Food Leaders Launch Charter To Promote Gender Balance In Supply Chain
Global Food Leaders Launch Charter To Promote Gender Balance In Supply Chain
4
Supply Chain

Asda Appoints Gavin Chappell As VP Of Food And GM Supply
Asda Appoints Gavin Chappell As VP Of Food And GM Supply
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com