Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

New German Coalition Deal Seeks Farm Animal Welfare, Less Weed-Killer Use

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Germany’s incoming government will act to cut farmers' use of weed-killer, improve farm animals' welfare and restrict advertising products with sugar to children to achieve healthier diets, the coalition deal seen by Reuters has showed.

The coalition agreement will install a three-way federal government and end 16 years of conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel following a September election.

The new coalition comprises the centre-left Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the libertarian Free Democrats (FDP).

The controversial weed-killer Glyphosate will be removed from the market by the end of 2023 as part of a wider programme to reduce weed-killer use, the agreement said.

Glyphosate has faced allegations it can cause cancer and has faced lawsuits in the United States and restrictions in countries including France, though regulators worldwide have determined it to be safe.

Organic Farming

The new government wants to achieve a 30% level of organic farming in Germany by 2030. More financial support will be provided to farmers to switch from conventional to organic farming, it said.

A compulsory animal welfare label will be introduced for meat from 2022. It will cover animal welfare during transport and slaughtering.

Transport of live farm animals to third countries outside the EU will only be permitted when the routes have proven facilities allowing for care and welfare of animals.

The legal basis will be introduced to permit video surveillance of sections of slaughterhouses of special importance to animal welfare.

Read More: Commitment To Cage-Free Eggs On The Increase, Report Says

Emissions Reduction

The new government wants to 'significantly reduce' emissions including ammonia and methane from agriculture and move German farming towards the goal of climate neutrality.

It aims to decide a national food strategy by 2023, with a focus on healthier food for children. Moves will be made to find more alternatives to meat.

Advertising of foods with high sugar, fat and salt content targeting children under 14 will be stopped, though the coalition agreement made no mention of sugar taxes.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Lidl Rolls Out Private-Label Hard Seltzer In Germany
2
Retail

Carrefour Italia Confirms Shuttering Of Stores
3
Technology

Yango Deli Announces Partnership With My Yard
4
Supply Chain

Auchan Portugal Targeting Food Waste During Festive Period
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com