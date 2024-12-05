52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Newly Adopted 2024 RSPO Standards Reaffirm Commitment To Sustainability

By Editorial
The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), is internationally recognised for its strong standards for palm oil.

Indeed, RSPO’s standards are considered the best across all agriculture commodities.

Acknowledging the ongoing debate and importance around the issue of sustainability, RSPO’s standards are reviewed every five years, to ensure ongoing relevance and credibility.

After a comprehensive and consultative review, RSPO is proud of its newly adopted 2024 RSPO Principles and Criteria (P&C), and the 2024 Independent Smallholder Standard (ISH).

These standards were developed by RSPO members in a long, transparent and inclusive process, reflecting a shared commitment to human and community rights and environmental protection.

The revisions also address market and regulatory relevance, to ensure stronger compliance.

They represent a significant step forward in ensuring the sustainable growth of the palm oil industry through better implementable and auditable standards.

Among the key highlights of the new standards are strengthened commitments to human rights.

Human Rights Due Diligence

Human Rights Due Diligence has been introduced in the 2024 RSPO P&C, aligning with emerging laws and international standards.

This is a significant upgrade, to ensure that companies proactively manage the human rights impacts of their operations.

Reinforcing RSPO’s commitment to protecting communities and their legacies, RSPO will continue to work with members, including growers and social NGOs, to strengthen the implementation of Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), particularly in contentious areas where legacy issues prevail.

FPIC ensures that indigenous peoples are consulted before any development or resource use on their ancestral lands occurs.

RSPO remains committed to promoting sustainable palm oil production that balances social, environmental and economic benefits.

RSPO will continue dialogues with all stakeholders, to ensure that the 2024 RSPO standards are implemented with the highest level of integrity and transparency.

For more, visit www.rspo.org.

This article was written in partnership with RSPO.

