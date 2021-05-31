ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Nordzucker Sees Sales And Revenue Growth In FY 2020/21

Published on May 31 2021 12:59 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Sugar / Sales / Revenue / Nordzucker / Annual Report

Nordzucker Sees Sales And Revenue Growth In FY 2020/21

German sugar refiner Nordzucker closed its 2020/21 financial year with a 16% year-on-year growth in sales to €1.7 billion.

Operating profit amounted to €81.0 million, driven by realignment of its sales strategy, the significant streamlining of the organisation, and comprehensive permanent cost reductions.

The company reported a net profit of €66 million in FY 2020/21 after a loss of €14.6 million in the previous financial year.

'An Attractive Partner'

Nordzucker CFO, Alexander Bott, said, "We must continue to work consistently on our cost structure and the optimisation of our processes with our customers in mind in order to remain competitive.

"The aim is to be an attractive partner for our beet growers in Europe and to secure dividends for our shareholders in the long term."

The company will propose a dividend distribution of 60 cents per share, corresponding to a total of €29 million, at the Annual General Meeting.

The company's majority interest in the second-largest Australian sugar producer, Mackay Sugar Ltd. (MSL), developed in line with expectations and positively contributed to the Group result in the 2020/21 financial year.

In 2019, Nordzucker acquired a 70% stake in Mackay as part of its strategy to expand outside the European market.

The company's comprehensive transformation programme generated around €55 million, which significantly improved its earnings.

CEO Dr Lars Gorissen commented, "Our employees have made this success possible by actively supporting our transformation programme Act Now! with many ideas. Especially under the difficult conditions during the Corona pandemic, everyone showed personal commitment, a sense of responsibility and flexibility. That was a great performance."

Sustainability Strategy

Nordzucker has also adopted a new sustainability strategy until 2030 in line with the Science-Based-Targets Initiative.

COO of Nordzucker, Axel Aumüller, explained, "Sustainability has always been strongly integrated into our business. For us, sustainability means more than working against climate change.

"Social engagement throughout the supply chain, the production of sustainable products, the development of sustainable farming methods together with our beet growers, more environmentally friendly packaging, and much more are on our agenda for the coming years as well. These initiatives are just as important for our business as technological and digital development and the continuous improvement of our processes."

Outlook

The company expects a positive result for the 2021/22 financial year amid volatility, high competition, and increasing political and social demands in the sugar market.

Gorissen added, "We are rising to the challenges and have great ambitions. For the coming years, we have launched new initiatives in all core areas of the company under the motto 'Good.Better.Excellent!' to further optimise ourselves comprehensively, to digitalise and to reduce our costs."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Südzucker Upbeat On New Year, Strong EU Sugar Market Seen

Südzucker Upbeat On New Year, Strong EU Sugar Market Seen
World Food Price Index Climbs Highest Since Mid-2014 In April: FAO

World Food Price Index Climbs Highest Since Mid-2014 In April: FAO
Tate & Lyle Mulling Business Split As Part Of Health Push

Tate & Lyle Mulling Business Split As Part Of Health Push
Russia To Extend Sugar, Sunflower Oil Price Cuts To Fight Food Inflation

Russia To Extend Sugar, Sunflower Oil Price Cuts To Fight Food Inflation
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Tesco Asking Suppliers To 'Ship Products To Ireland Themselves': Reports Mon, 31 May 2021

Tesco Asking Suppliers To 'Ship Products To Ireland Themselves': Reports
EU Negotiators Fail To Agree On Farming Subsidy Reforms Fri, 28 May 2021

EU Negotiators Fail To Agree On Farming Subsidy Reforms
German Traders Oppose EU's Genetic Engineering Reforms Plan Fri, 28 May 2021

German Traders Oppose EU's Genetic Engineering Reforms Plan
Coca-Cola HBC To Optimise Supply Chain With Blue Yonder Thu, 27 May 2021

Coca-Cola HBC To Optimise Supply Chain With Blue Yonder
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN