Ontex Expands US Presence With Opening Of Stokesdale Facility

Personal care firm Ontex has bolstered its presence in the US with the opening of a new production facility in Stokesdale, North Carolina.

The new facility, which employs close to 100 people, manufacturers baby diapers for both retailers and lifestyle brands. It marks the second major investment by the business in North Carolina in the past two years.

In a statement, Ontex said that the Stokesdale facility complements its plant in Tijuana, Mexico to supply the growing partner brand market in North America.

Investment In North Carolina

"We are proud to invest in local production within the United States to meet the growing demand for our essential hygiene products from millions of North Americans," commented Esther Berrozpe, Ontex chief executive.

"This investment provides Ontex with both a West and East coast supply chain footprint in a key market where we see significant opportunity to grow and develop our business.”

Ontex cited the 'strategic location and quality workforce', along with state and local incentives, as key factors in its decision to locate the facility in Stokesdale. It also noted that nearly half the entire population of the US is living within 1,000 kilometres of the facility.

It first invested in Rockingham County, in which Stokesdale is situated, in 2020, with the acquisition of a US feminine hygiene products business operated Albaad Massout Yitshak Ltd in Reidsville.

Local Workforce

“When Ontex wanted to bring manufacturing that used to be done overseas back to America, they came here and hired North Carolina workers," commented North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

"As we work to combat inflation, I applaud Ontex's investment in our state, which takes advantage of North Carolina's prime location on the eastern seaboard and will help shorten shipping times and lower costs for consumers. This is yet another reason why North Carolina is a great place for businesses to grow and thrive.”

