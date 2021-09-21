ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ontex To Phase Out Production In Mayen, Germany

Published on Sep 21 2021 9:20 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Germany / Production / Ontex

Ontex To Phase Out Production In Mayen, Germany

Ontex has announced that it will phase out production at its manufacturing plant in Mayen, Germany, by mid-2022.

Production at the facility is being wound down due to the impact of legacy contract losses and softer market trends on revenue.

The company also noted that the improvement in efficiency measures implemented in recent years was not enough to compensate for the drop in volume and achieve competitiveness.

Markus van Gumpel, vice-president, manufacturing Europe, said, “Choices needed to be made, and as Mayen’s production capacity was not fully utilised, we have decided that Mayen’s role in the group will be to focus on global process engineering and global platform innovation for the Ontex Group, and be one of the driving locations to bring innovation even faster to the market.”

The Way Forward

Mayen will function as an excellence centre for global process engineering, global product technology, and market adaptation baby care, thereby bringing innovations faster to our consumers.

Ontex is conducting a worldwide business review, which includes the most efficient use of production assets to return to profitable growth.

Advertisement

In April of this year, Ontex announced plans to strengthen and diversify its board of directors by including new members with experience in the personal hygiene and retail sectors, ESG and sustainability, procurement, finance and governance.

In 2020, the personal hygiene brand reported a 3.1% decline in like-for-like revenue, to €2,2 billion, impacted by lower sales in Europe.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

HelloFresh To Spend €50m In Tech Team Expansion

HelloFresh To Spend €50m In Tech Team Expansion
Kaufland, Lidl Introduce Household Products From Recycled Plastic

Kaufland, Lidl Introduce Household Products From Recycled Plastic
Tegut Opens New Teo Store In Ochsenwiese

Tegut Opens New Teo Store In Ochsenwiese
Britain To Lose Status As Germany's Top Ten Trade Partners

Britain To Lose Status As Germany's Top Ten Trade Partners
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

CCEP Dongen Awarded Platinum Certificate For Sustainable Water Stewardship Tue, 21 Sep 2021

CCEP Dongen Awarded Platinum Certificate For Sustainable Water Stewardship
Louis Dreyfus Sees H1 Profit Rise As New Shareholder Joins Tue, 21 Sep 2021

Louis Dreyfus Sees H1 Profit Rise As New Shareholder Joins
EU Crop Monitor Cuts 2021 Maize, Spring Barley Yield Forecasts Tue, 21 Sep 2021

EU Crop Monitor Cuts 2021 Maize, Spring Barley Yield Forecasts
Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Welcome Heavy Rains After Brief Dry Spell Tue, 21 Sep 2021

Ivory Coast Cocoa Farmers Welcome Heavy Rains After Brief Dry Spell
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN