Origin Enterprises Purchases Keystone Environmental Limited

Origin Enterprises plc, the global agronomy-services group that provides specialist advice, inputs, and digital solutions to promote sustainable land use, has announced the acquisition of Keystone Environmental Limited.

Acquisition Of Keystone

Keystone is a UK-based independent ecology solutions provider that specialises in the design, planning and delivery of complete ecological solutions for growers.

By combining insights gathered at the survey stage with legislative knowledge and project management processes, Keystone has become a trusted ecological partner with an established client base.

Commenting on the announcement, Origin Enterprises chief executive officer, Sean Coyle, said, "Keystone is an excellent fit for Origin to develop our ecology services for our existing customers as well as their strong client base.

"Investment in this sector is a key priority for the group, as we broaden our offering in sustainable land use. We are delighted to welcome the Keystone team to the Origin Group and look forward to working together."

Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and works internationally to advise farmers, growers and suppliers with specialist information in agriculture, amenity, landscaping and ecology markets.

The group enjoys leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

Origin is listed on the Euronext Growth (Dublin) and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.