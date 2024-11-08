52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Parcel Locker Firm InPost Delivers 33.4% Rise In Q3 Earnings

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Parcel Locker Firm InPost Delivers 33.4% Rise In Q3 Earnings

Parcel locker company InPost reported a 33.4% rise in its third-quarter earnings on Friday, above market expectations, buoyed by volume growth both in its home market Poland and abroad.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 852.7 million zlotys (€197.65 million) in the quarter, compared to the 821 million zlotys (€190 million) expected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

Automated Lockers

InPost operates Europe's biggest network of automated lockers, dubbed automated parcel machines or APMs, that allow customers to collect or drop off packages at a convenient time.

The group, which aside from Poland is present in eight countries including France and Britain, delivered 262 million parcels in the quarter, 25% more than last year.

InPost said it expects 2024 group margins to improve year on year, with margins in Poland growing in line with revenue and stabilising at a mid-40s percentage. It had earlier guided for a 'slightly softening' margin in Poland, but also coming in at mid-40s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growth Rate

It now sees margin at its Mondial Relay segment, which includes France, to improve by 200-300 basis points compared to the increase of 100-200 basis points it saw earlier.

At the group level, it expects revenue growth rate to be in line with volume growth on the back of product mix by markets, while earlier it had expected it to exceed volume growth by low-to-mid single digits.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

EU Lawmakers In Talks To Further Weaken Deforestation Law, Document Shows
EU Lawmakers In Talks To Further Weaken Deforestation Law, Document Shows
2
Supply Chain

Barry Callebaut Sees A Second Year Of Flat Sales Volumes On High Cocoa Prices
Barry Callebaut Sees A Second Year Of Flat Sales Volumes On High Cocoa Prices
3
Supply Chain

ForFarmers' UK Poultry Mill Deal With Boparan Could Harm Competition, UK Regulator Says
ForFarmers' UK Poultry Mill Deal With Boparan Could Harm Competition, UK Regulator Says
4
Supply Chain

Tönnies To Rebrand As Premium Food Group From 2025
T&ouml;nnies To Rebrand As Premium Food Group From 2025
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com