Supply Chain

Penny Breaks Ground On Fifth Warehouse In Romania

By Branislav Pekic
Penny Breaks Ground On Fifth Warehouse In Romania

Discounter Penny has commenced construction on its fifth warehouse in Romania, located in Mihăilești, Giurgiu County, south of Bucharest.

Scheduled for completion in 2025, the €35 million facility will cover an area of 22,000 square metres on a 120,000-square-metre plot and will employ approximately 200 people.

The new warehouse will incorporate sustainable features that will contribute to CO2 neutrality, including photovoltaic panels and a heat recovery system to utilise waste heat from the industrial cooling process, the retailer noted. Additionally, it will use cold water generated by the industrial cooling system for ambient cooling, eliminating the need for harmful refrigerants.

Logistics Network

This will be the fifth Penny warehouse in Romania, following on from openings in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Turda, Bacău, and Filiași.

Penny Romania, which is operated by REWE Group, is planning investments of over €1 billion until 2029, which will mainly be used to expand its store network to a total of 619 Penny stores and six logistics centres.

'An Important Step'

Daniel Gross, CEO of Penny Romania, commented, “The start of work on the fifth Penny warehouse in the country is an important step. We strategically chose to build the new warehouse in Mihăilești, Giurgiu County, due to the potential for expansion and the existing road infrastructure, with the objective that, once operational, it will serve 70 stores by the end of 2025, and 100 stores by the end of 2027.”

Penny Romania closed 2023 with a turnover exceeding RON 8.32 billion (€1.7 billion), representing a 16% increase compared to the previous year. The company invested over RON 634 million (€127 million) to expand and modernise its retail network and upgrade its logistics centre in Bacău. Present in Romania since 2005, Penny’s network consists of 379 stores across the country.

