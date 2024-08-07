PepsiCo Inaugurates New Warehouse, Distribution Centre In Tennessee

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) has opened a new warehouse and distribution centre spanning around 400,000 square feet in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The new facility, PBNA's largest to date in the Southeast and second largest in the country, will offer improved employee and customer experience, the company said in a statement.

PBNA has tripled its local warehouse footprint with the opening of this facility, which marks the relocation of its former downtown Nashville distribution warehouse.

Heather Hoytink, president of PBNA South Division, stated, "With our rich history in the state of Tennessee, we're so proud to invest in this growing community and support its world-class hospitality scene, vibrant culture, and strong business footprint.

"Today, we are celebrating our storied history in this great state and beginning our new chapter in Smyrna for many years to come."

Warehouse Highlights

The new warehouse features modern amenities, such as open office spaces, enhanced safety technology, and a climate-controlled warehouse.

The site has obtained LEED® Silver certification by implementing various sustainability measures, such as all-electric warehousing equipment as part of the company's pep+ ambition to drive positive action for people and the planet.

The facility will help the company to cater to customer demands more efficiently and contribute to its growth in the Greater Nashville area, including in Rutherford County.

It distributes 20 million cases of PepsiCo beverages annually, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, bubly, Gatorade, and Rockstar, serving 14 counties in the Nashville metropolitan area.

Inauguration

PBNA employees, Tennessee State Senator Shane Reeves, and Mayor Mary Esther Reed of Smyrna were present at the opening ceremony of the facility.

Senator Reeves commented, "Our partners at PepsiCo have always played a major role in giving back to our Greater Tennessee community, from providing countless employment opportunities over the years to their ongoing sustainability commitments.

"We're thankful for their continued investment in our great state and look forward to what's to come with this new facility."

Mayor Reed added, "Our town is welcoming this new facility with open arms and cannot wait to see its direct impact here in Smyrna as it opens new doors – from new job openings to an amplified customer experience, there's so much for our local residents to look forward to."

In July, PepsiCo missed expectations for second-quarter revenue as a series of price hikes and competition from private-label brands slowed sales of its snacks and soda mainly in the United States, its largest market.