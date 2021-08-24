ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Poor Wheat Quality In France Could Hike Flour Prices, Millers Say

Published on Aug 24 2021 7:28 AM in Supply Chain tagged: France / Wheat / Prices / ANMF

Poor Wheat Quality In France Could Hike Flour Prices, Millers Say

A fall in the average quality of France's soft wheat harvest this year will lead to an increase in flour prices linked to additional work for millers to sort good grains from poor ones, a senior member of French millers group ANMF has said.

However, there should be no impact on total volume of flour produced in France this year, said Erick Roos, chairman of ANMF's process commission and director general of Moulins Soufflet, one of Europe's biggest millers.

Heavy summer rain in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, has slowed field work and led to low readings in some key milling criteria, although the harvest is still expected to rise well above last year's poor crop in volume.

"It will not be simple and it will cost a little more even if it's too early to say how much. What's for sure is that the extra cost has nothing to do in terms of proportion compared to the surge in wheat prices," Roos said.

Soft Wheat Prices

French soft wheat prices on the cash market have risen by €70 a tonne, or nearly a third, in the past month while September rose to the highest front-month price since March 2008 on Monday, as the market wrestled with rain damage to the EU crop and lower global supplies.

French flour output this year was still expected around last year's at 3.6 million tonnes. The industry traditionally consumes a little less than 5 million tonnes of milling wheat annually.

Advertisement

This year's wheat crop in France is expected at nearly 37 million tonnes.

The harvest was expected to show significantly lower average Hagberg falling numbers and test weights, two key quality criteria for the milling industry, Roos said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Farm Ministry Forecasts Decline In French Wine Output For 2021

Farm Ministry Forecasts Decline In French Wine Output For 2021
France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast

France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast
French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar

French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar
Groupe Casino Reports Improved Sales Momentum, As Q2 Sales Slip Back

Groupe Casino Reports Improved Sales Momentum, As Q2 Sales Slip Back
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

REWE Group Raises Guaranteed Minimum Price For Pig Farmers Tue, 24 Aug 2021

REWE Group Raises Guaranteed Minimum Price For Pig Farmers
Good Weather Raises Hope For Strong Main Crop In Ivory Coast Mon, 23 Aug 2021

Good Weather Raises Hope For Strong Main Crop In Ivory Coast
India Lowers Soyoil, Sunflower Oil Import Tax To Reign In Prices Mon, 23 Aug 2021

India Lowers Soyoil, Sunflower Oil Import Tax To Reign In Prices
Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Russia Harvests Rare Highest-Class Wheat As Dry Summer Boosts Crop Quality
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN