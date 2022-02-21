Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Portugal Reduces Salt And Sugar Content Of Food Products By 11%

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The quantity of salt and sugar in a selection of food products in Portugal has been reduced by 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, in the period between 2018 and 2021.

Salt content was reduced in crisps and snacks, as well as in breakfast cereals and pizzas, while sugar was cut in breakfast cereals, yoghurts and fermented milks, chocolate milk, soft drinks, and nectars.

Overall, an estimated 25.6 tonnes of salt and 6256.1 tonnes of sugar were reduced.

The average salt content decreased from 1.14g/100g in 2018 to 1.01g/100g in 2020, while the average sugar content fell from 7.46g/100g to 6.36g/100g.

Around 50% of food categories have reached or exceeded the reduction targets defined for the end of 2022.

They include three categories – soft drinks, chocolate milk, and yoghurts – in terms of sugar content, and two – breakfast cereals and pizzas – regarding salt content.

National Programme for the Promotion of Healthy Eating

The reduction in the salt, sugar and trans-fat content of food products is a measure of the National Programme for the Promotion of Healthy Eating (PNPAS), an initiative by the Directorate General for Health (DGS), and the Integrated Strategy for the Promotion of Healthy Eating (EIPAS).

The food product reformulation process is a commitment between the state (represented by the Ministry of Health and the DGS), the Federation of Portuguese Agro-Food Industries (FIPA), the Portuguese Association of Distribution Companies (APED), and other sector associations.

The commitment, which was signed in 2019, features an annual evaluation system (for 2019, 2020 and 2021) by an independent external entity, NielsenIQ.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Drought In Morocco To Boost Import, Subsidy Costs
2
Supply Chain

Grupa Muszkieterów Opens New Logistics Centre In Southern Poland
3
Supply Chain

Argentina Soy Yields Could Lag Drought-Hit 2017/18 Season
4
Supply Chain

Consumer Goods Forum's Forest Positive Coalition Of Action Releases Beef Roadmap
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com