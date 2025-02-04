Primus Wafer Paper, Confiserie Vandenbulcke, Barth Honoured By ISM

Primus Wafer Paper, Confiserie Vandenbulcke, and Barth are the winners of the 2025 ISM New Product Showcase Award, which recognises creative and sustainable snacking trends.

They were honoured at ISM 2025, the leading global trade fair for sweets and snacks. An independent panel of industry, trade, and scientific experts judged 110 products from 65 companies, ultimately selecting the top three.

Primus Wafer Paper from the Netherlands took first place with its Yummy Super Sour Candy Paper. The judges were impressed by the taste of the ultra-thin, melt-in-your-mouth potato starch wafers, which deliver an intense and surprising sour apple-lemon flavour.

Beyond its exceptional taste, the product's high quality and sustainability, evidenced by its production in a BRC-A+ certified facility, were key factors in the win.

Confiserie Vandenbulcke of Belgium won second place with its Pulp 'n Choc Fruity Mix. This product combines premium Belgian chocolate with normally discarded cocoa fruit pulp.

The filled chocolates, flavoured with lemon, orange, and strawberry, offer a unique taste highlighting the cocoa fruit's fresh, fruity notes. The environmentally friendly, plastic-free packaging further underscores the product's appeal as a sustainable and high-quality treat for eco-conscious consumers.

Barth Ltd. from Israel secured third place with wO's, capitalising on the popular 'healthy snacking' trend. These crunchy, high-fibre snacks made from nutrient-rich pulses boast an intense flavour, low-calorie count, and high plant-based protein content. wO's successfully combines delicious taste with nutritional benefits in an environmentally and user-friendly format.

Visitors can admire the winners in the New Product Showcase area in Lab5 by ISM (Hall 10.1).

This article was written in partnership with ISM.