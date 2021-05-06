ESM Magazine

PROCOMER – From Costa Rica To Your Business

Published on May 6 2021 12:05 PM in Supply Chain tagged: exports / Services / Costa Rica / PROCOMER

PROCOMER is the government agency responsible for promoting exports of Costa Rican goods and services worldwide. Its goal is to establish a mutually-beneficial business relationship that helps your company to grow internationally.

PROCOMER is a powerful network of professional experts who understand business problems and can match international companies with the right partners in Costa Rica.

The agency is constantly studying and reviewing the mechanics, foundation, and business models of a number of industries, including agriculture, food and consumer goods.

It not only provides expert advice on each industry but also provides case studies about the application of new technologies across various industries.

PROCOMER invites businesses around the world to get in contact to learn how its network can support your growth.

For more information, visit www.procomer.com.

