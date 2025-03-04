Rainforest Alliance Updates Sustainable Agriculture Standard

The Rainforest Alliance has updated its certification programme with the aim of making it more user-friendly and data-driven.

The Rainforest Alliance has launched version 4.1 of Sustainable Agriculture Standard and is developing new specialised certification solutions for critical impact areas.

The international NGO, focused on restoring the balance between people and nature, recognises the need to speed up the net-positive transformation of global agricultural sectors as climate and nature head towards a tipping point.

The Update

The main changes in the latest version of the Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard include simplified certification requirements, more targeted inspections and audits, and increased data quality and focus.

As part of simplified certification requirements, Rainforest Alliance will retain requirements that have proven to be the most valuable for both farmers and companies, and remove those that add unnecessary burden or complexity.

More targeted inspections and audits will help reduce the time and resources required from farmers, supply chain actors, and certification bodies for both internal inspections and audits.

The group aims to support internal inspectors and third-party auditors to deliver more focused, impactful results.

Increased data quality and focus will see the streamlining of Rainforest Alliance's data approach to concentrate on the data points essential for supporting market needs and continued legislative alignment.

It will simplify reporting for farmers while enhancing attention to data quality.

The Rainforest Alliance is also keeping requirements from version 1.3 of the Sustainable Agriculture Standard that have proven to be valuable for both farmers and companies.

Feedback From Farmers And Companies

Rainforest Alliance developed Version 1.4 of the Sustainable Agriculture Standard with the help of feedback from farmers and companies.

The group reiterated its commitment to ISEAL Code compliance, adding that its certification programme will continue to provide data to support companies’ compliance with regulations like the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, the EU Deforestation Regulation, and the German Supply Chain Act.

The evolution of the Rainforest Alliance certification programme ensures that despite these growing expectations farmers and companies retain their market access, it noted.

New Certification Solutions

The Rainforest Alliance is also developing new specialised certification solutions focusing on regenerative agriculture, climate, and livelihoods.

These solutions are available as optional add-ons for current Certificate Holders or as standalone solutions.

They will provide farmers with increased market access and the opportunity to validate their specialist sustainability practices.

It will help companies bolster their sustainability commitments and transparently report on ESG goals.

The first of the new specialised solutions - the Regenerative Agriculture Standard - will be launched later this year.