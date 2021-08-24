ESM Magazine

REWE Group Raises Guaranteed Minimum Price For Pig Farmers

Published on Aug 24 2021 11:01 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Germany / Pork / Rewe Group / African Swine Fever

Germany's REWE Group has announced that it will increase its minimum price payments for pig farmers in September.

At the end of 2020, the company had already assured the pig farmers that it would continue to pay procurement prices for pork that correspond to the market level before the outbreak of African swine fever.

Hans-Jürgen Moog, head of purchasing at REWE Group, stated, "The acute crisis of German pig farmers continues unabated, the situation in the market is dramatic.

"With our commitment to the German origin of our fresh meat assortment in the area of pork as well as the increase in our minimum price payments, which we have already been providing continuously since the end of 2020, we are once again reaffirming our pledge for a long-term and sustainable strengthening of domestic agriculture. We stand by our word and give our partners reliable and secure prospects in terms of volume purchases, marketing and prices, among other things."

German Origin Meat

By summer 2022, REWE and PENNY aim to convert around 95% of their conventional fresh pork range to German-origin meat.

With its commitment to '5D' for pork – birth, rearing, fattening, slaughtering and cutting / processing in Germany – the retailer is setting an example in supporting local agriculture.

In 2020, REWE Group reported a 20.4% year-on-year growth in adjusted turnover to €75.3 billion. Founded in 1927, the group operates in 21 European countries and employs more than 380,000 people.

