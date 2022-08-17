REWE Opens New Delivery Service Warehouse In Neuss

Germany's REWE Group has opened a new food fulfilment centre in Neuss and is expanding the range of its delivery service, according to a statement published by the company.

Customers from Düsseldorf to Duisburg will now have an extended service available to them, with ordering and delivery on the same day being possible in the corresponding regions.

The new Neuss warehouse forms an initial basis for a planned expansion of the REWE delivery service in the direction of the Ruhr area.

Managing director of REWE digital fulfillment services GmbHm, Drasko Lazovic, stated, "With our new food fulfilment centre we are creating new service options for the metropolitan area from Düsseldorf to Duisburg: The optimal location in the Neusser Barbaraviertel helps us to offer our customers and reach customers even faster. Because same-day deliveries are now possible in the relevant regions."

Delivery Service

REWE delivery service, launched in 2011, is currently available in more than 75 cities.

The new warehouse, located in the Barbaraviertel, is directly connected to the A52 motorway junction, offers optimal conditions for fast and efficient deliveries.

"We recognised the excellent location of the property and decided to put it to a modern and sustainable logistics use. The quick leasing success has confirmed our decision and shows that the demand for city logistics is high," added Benedikt Gericke, managing partner of the RED Property Group.

The facility features more than 10,000 square metres of storage space, where orders and picked and prepared for delivery.

The service caters to households within a radius of 30 kilometres from the new warehouse, the retailer added.

