52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Russia 'Using Food as a Weapon', Ukrainian Agriculture Chief States

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Russia 'Using Food as a Weapon', Ukrainian Agriculture Chief States

Andrii Dykun, chairman of the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC), accused Russia of using food as a weapon in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The event, 'Rebuilding Ukrainian Agriculture', was part of the Forum for the Future of Agriculture (pictured), which took place in Brussels. It gathered representatives from EU institutions, EU member state associations, and Ukraine to discuss strategies for aligning Ukraine's agricultural sector with EU standards.

Agriculture Supports

The conference addressed key issues, including financing plans for Ukrainian agricultural producers, access to EU and global food markets, and Ukraine's role in global food security and agri-food supply.

Dykun called for sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural producers to help restore Ukraine's agricultural sector. He noted that Russia's agriculture relies on European technologies, machinery, and seeds. He advocated for a ban on exporting these goods from the EU to Russia to hinder its agricultural development.

'Food As A Weapon'

"Russia is using food as a weapon in the war with Ukraine," Dykun stated. "They blocked the Black Sea to stop Ukrainian farmers from exporting products and took over our market in China. Many technologies and resources from the EU are still reaching Russia. To stop Russia, we need to prohibit these exports."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dykun also argued that Ukraine's EU membership would improve trade relations and support global food security without burdening the EU budget.

"Ukraine does not need subsidies," he said. "We need support in defence, not agribusiness subsidies. We can increase soybean production for the EU and supply rapeseed for biofuel production. Ukraine can produce over 10 million tonnes of sugar and support the EU dairy sector. The EU lacks growth potential in cattle breeding and dairy, but Ukraine does."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Danone Spain Unveils Plan For 'Yoghurt Of The Future'
Danone Spain Unveils Plan For 'Yoghurt Of The Future'
2
Supply Chain

Migros Appoints Edeka Executive Florian Decker As Head Of Procurement Unit
Migros Appoints Edeka Executive Florian Decker As Head Of Procurement Unit
3
Supply Chain

Brazil's Flood-Hit State To Produce 55% More Wheat, Crop Agency Says
Brazil's Flood-Hit State To Produce 55% More Wheat, Crop Agency Says
4
Supply Chain

Morrisons Partners With Sea Forest To Curb Agricultural Emissions
Morrisons Partners With Sea Forest To Curb Agricultural Emissions
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com