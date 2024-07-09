52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Russian Wheat Export Prices Continue To Fall Amid New Crop Supply

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Russian Wheat Export Prices Continue To Fall Amid New Crop Supply

Russian wheat export prices continued to fall last week, supported by the arrival of the new crop on the market following an early start to the harvesting season.

Early estimates of July exports suggest a possible sharp decline, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian new crop wheat scheduled free-on-board (FOB) with delivery in August was $216 per metric tonne at the end of last week, $10 lower than a week earlier, according to the IKAR consultancy.

Sovecon determined the price of wheat with a protein content of 12.5% for the nearest delivery at $221-224 per tonne at the end of last week, down from $227-$229 per tonne FOB.

IKAR head Dmitry Rylko linked the price drop to the approaching peak of the harvesting campaign and seasonal supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Russian domestic market is beginning to feel the pressure of the harvest," Sovecon said in a weekly note.

"Southern farmers are selling actively despite a sharp decrease in CPT bids at the ports, likely reflecting a need to replenish working capital, which is uncommon for the wealthy southern producers."

Revised Forecast

Last week, Sovecon revised the new Russian wheat crop forecast up to 84.1 million tonnes from 80.7 million tonnes previously, with production numbers for all key regions adjusted higher.

As of June 28 Russian farmers had harvested 10.3 million tonnes of grain against 2.1 million tonnes a year earlier, from 2.4 million hectares, up from a previous 0.5 million hectares.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average yield was 4.25 tonnes per hectare, up from 3.97 tonnes a hectare the year before.

The wheat harvest totaled 6.9 million tonnes, up from 0.2 million tonnes, from 1.47 million hectares, against 0.03 million hectares, with an average yield of 4.68 tonnes per hectare, versus 4.57 tonnes.

Next week, almost all regions are predicted to be mainly dry, Sovecon noted.

According to Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Centre, "the strongest heat" is expected in the southern regions of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat Exports

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. Its exports rose to 0.84 million tonnes of grain last week from 0.79 million the week before.

Shipments included 0.70 million tonnes of wheat, up from 0.68 million tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon wrote, citing port data.

Sovecon kept unchanged its wheat export estimate in June at a record 4.0 million tonnes, compared to 3.6 million tonnes in June 2023.

The first estimate of July shipments is 3.0 million-3.5 million tonnes compared to a record 4.5 million tonnes a year ago.

"Shipments are expected to drop amid a sharp decline in traders' margins and a smaller southern crop," Sovecon said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Nigeria To Suspend Taxes On Certain Food Imports To Curb Rising Prices
Nigeria To Suspend Taxes On Certain Food Imports To Curb Rising Prices
2
Supply Chain

Worse Than Expected French Barley Crop Raises Concern Over Wheat
Worse Than Expected French Barley Crop Raises Concern Over Wheat
3
Supply Chain

India's Tea Prices Soar As Extreme Weather Slashes Output
India's Tea Prices Soar As Extreme Weather Slashes Output
4
Supply Chain

German Poultry Industry Rejects VAT Increase On Meat Products
German Poultry Industry Rejects VAT Increase On Meat Products

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com