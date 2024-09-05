Seafrigo Group Opens New Global Headquarters In France

Cold-chain logistics firm Seafrigo Group has announced the opening of a new global headquarters, located in Le Harve, France.

The new facility will house 450 personnel, and 'embodies Seafrigo's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence', the company said in a statement.

The new headquarters is certified as a low-carbon and renewable energy generator under the BEPOS Effinergie 2017 standard. From the facility, Seafrigo will offer multi-modal forwarding across five continents, warehousing, and refrigerated logistics services.

Seafrigo Group

Seafrigo Group was founded in Le Harve in 1979, by group president Eric Barbé, who was in attendance at the opening of the new facility, alongside former French prime minister Edouard Philippe and foreign trade minister Franck Reister.

Commenting at the opening of the new facility, Barbé said, “This new facility stands as a testament to Seafrigo Group's dynamic growth and its continued leadership in the temperature-controlled food logistics sector, reinforcing our dedication to both local heritage and global expansion. This modern, state-of-the-art facility provides our employees with the best working environment and is designed to encourage the creativity and innovation which will drive our business into the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Chief Executive

Last week, Seafrigo announced the appointment of Bruno Plantaz as its new group chief executive. According to the company, Plantaz has more than 20 years worth of experience in freight forwarding and contract logistics, and has previously held a variety of country and regional management positions.

He will be will be responsible for leading the company's global operations and structuring its organisation to enable the implementation of its long-term growth strategy, the company said. [Photo by Paul Hamelin]