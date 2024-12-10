52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Spain’s Ahorramas Invests In Frozen-Bread Warehouse

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Spain’s Ahorramas Invests In Frozen-Bread Warehouse

Spanish retailer Ahorramas has announced a €2.7 million investment in a new frozen-bread warehouse.

Located in Mercamadrid, the 1,045-square-metre facility will offer Ahorramas customers ‘better quality and freshness,’ the group noted, while also improving energy efficiency.

The group has teamed up with Körber to develop the new facility.

‘Quality Of Distribution’

“This effort is complementary to our objective of further improving the quality of distribution, ensuring that our products maintain the highest standards of freshness and quality,” commented Daniel Dieste, Ahorramas’s director of operations.

“Thanks to our alliance with Körber, we focus on guaranteeing the cold chain and ensuring that products reach stores in the shortest-possible time from their departure from the frozen warehouse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new warehouse offers a storage capacity of 572 pallets within 4,500 cubic metres, marking a 186% improvement in storage optimisation, the retailer noted.

Solar Energy

Sustainable energy is obtained from a network of solar panels at the facility, which are projected to produce 450 MWh annually, offsetting 112 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year – equivalent to planting over 2,200 trees. The solar panels will cover approximately 25% of the warehouse’s energy needs.

In developing the new facility, Ahorramas has also prioritised employee training, preparing its team for the transition to automated operations. This initiative seeks to enhance operational efficiency while reducing staff exposure to sub-zero working conditions.

“One of our main objectives at Ahorramas is to reduce, as much as possible, the exposure of our staff to working conditions in negative temperatures, optimising operations and investing in technologies that improve both efficiency and safety in our facilities,” Dieste added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

India Sugar Output To Rebound To Record Next Year
India Sugar Output To Rebound To Record Next Year
2
Supply Chain

Kaufland Cuts 500 Tonnes Of CO2 Emissions With E-Truck Project
Kaufland Cuts 500 Tonnes Of CO2 Emissions With E-Truck Project
3
Supply Chain

What's In The Newly Finalised EU-Mercosur Trade Accord?
What's In The Newly Finalised EU-Mercosur Trade Accord?
4
Supply Chain

Consum Expands Logistics Network To Castilla-La Mancha
Consum Expands Logistics Network To Castilla-La Mancha
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com