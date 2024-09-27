SPAR Austria’s Graz Logistics Centre Expanded

After two years of construction, SPAR Austria has opened its latest expansion at its logistics centre in Graz.

The fifth expansion phase at its Graz headquarters increases the logistics centre by 40%, adding 12,000 new pallet spaces, half of which are located in an automated high-bay pallet warehouse.

The retailer noted that the work was necessary to meet growing product demand.

Photovoltaic System

SPAR partnered with logistics expert KNAPP for the expansion, and the new high-bay system is built ten metres deep and 17 metres high, optimising storage on the existing floor space.

The company also installed a photovoltaic system on the roof that produces six times more electricity than the previous one, increasing the output from 114 kilowatts peak to 700 kilowatts peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The warehouse spans almost 40,000 square metres, with daily deliveries from over 570 suppliers, amounting to around 3,700 pallets of goods. It distributes over 5,350 different products, including perishable foods, fruit, vegetables, and dairy products.

Six Regional Centres

“With this expansion, we are strengthening our logistical capabilities and reaffirming our commitment as a reliable local supplier. We remain focused on being the leading food retailer, providing our customers with the best service,” said SPAR Austria CEO Hans K. Reisch.

Additionally, 18,000 products are stored at the central warehouse in Wels and are distributed to stores via cross-docking through the Graz warehouse. With the recent expansion, the Graz warehouse now has 94 delivery gates, including 31 new ones.

The warehouse in Graz is one of six regional centres in Austria, supplying 273 SPAR, EUROSPAR and INTERSPAR branded stores, as well as SPAR Express forecourt stores in Styria and Southern Burgenland.

SPAR Austria employs over 7,900 people in this region. Some 900 of them are working at the Graz site, including 500 in the warehouse and logistics area.