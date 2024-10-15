SPAR Croatia Opens €110m Logistics Centre

SPAR Croatia has unveiled a 'state-of-the-art' logistics centre in Donja Zdenčina, in the municipality of Klinča Sela in Zagreb County, involving an investment of over €110 million.

The new logistics centre, the largest of its kind in this part of Europe, covers 370,000 square metres and can accommodate 100,000 pallets.

Equipped with over 170 ramps, it significantly increases SPAR Croatia's supply capacity nationwide. In the initial phase, the centre has created over 500 jobs.

Strategically located on a 370,000-square-metre plot with excellent road, public transport, and rail connections, the 75,000-square-metre logistics centre comprises three main halls.

The first is dedicated to dry goods, the second to refrigerated products, and the third houses offices, a restaurant, employee facilities, and recycling areas.

The dry goods hall includes a specialised area for chocolate and chocolate-based products, where the delicate treats are stored at the optimal temperature.

The centre has also incorporated sustainable features, such as LED lighting throughout and light sensors to optimise energy consumption.

This investment aligns with SPAR's broader strategy of sustainable business and reducing environmental impact.

'Efficient Logistics Apparatus'

Helmut Fenzl, president of the SPAR Croatia management board, said,“SPAR Hrvatska will soon mark two decades of presence on the Croatian market, during which we have successfully built a network of 140 stores in more than 55 cities.

“This strong and growing system requires an extremely efficient logistics apparatus, so this investment is essential to ensure further development and operational excellence.”

Danijel Vidiš, member of the SPAR Croatia management board, commented, “The location was carefully chosen due to its excellent traffic connection with the rest of Croatia, which ensures optimal distribution.”

Jozo Rođaković, director of logistics SPAR Croatia, added, “We have a lot of room for expansion, which is crucial in a project like this. All of us who are in this business know the problems that will come in 10 years, which are about expansion, so we have positioned ourselves very well in that regard.”