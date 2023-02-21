Stora Enso To Reduce CO2 Emissions In Fluting Production

Stora Enso has announced it will invest approximately €30 million in its Heinola Fluting Mill in Finland to renew the energy set-up and process equipment at the site.

Following the investment, the site will be able to replace the remaining fossil-based fuel systems with renewable bioenergy.

The manufacturer of pulp, paper and other forest products claimed that this will reduce the site’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90%.

Replacing Fossil Energy Sources

The Finnish company plans to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2030.

By replacing fossil energy sources with renewable energy sources, Stora Enso claims CO2 emissions at the Heinola site will be reduced by approximately 113,000 tonnes.

Stora Enso’s Heinola site produces fluting material used in corrugated board, serving the global market.

More Environmental-Friendly

"This investment supports Stora Enso’s emissions target, enabling our carbon footprint to reach the lowest levels on the market for Nordic semi-chemical fluting board," added Henna Pääkkönen, head of the Containerboard Business Unit at Stora Enso Packaging Materials.

"As a result, we can help our customers to become more environmental-friendly while at the same time providing them with our premium quality fluting product."

Sylva

Last October, Stora Enso launched a building solution for low-carbon construction. 'Sylva' is a wood-building kit comprising a pre-manufactured, custom-made application.

According to Stora Enso, the solution enables faster construction, reduced costs, more efficient use of raw material and lower emissions than concrete or steel.

“One of the major reasons why the construction industry’s carbon emissions have reached its highest level is its constant over-reliance on carbon-intensive materials such as steel and concrete," said Lars Völkel, EVP and head of the wood products division at Stora Enso.

"Recent engineering innovations based on massive wood will wean the dependence on these materials. Today we can build higher, stronger and lighter than ever with wood, and now we make it even easier thanks to Sylva."

