Supply Chain

Studenac Teams Up With VGP To Build Second Logistics Centre

By Branislav Pekic
Studenac Teams Up With VGP To Build Second Logistics Centre

Croatia’s largest retail chain by number of stores, Studenac has signed a contract with pan-European logistics developer VGP to build a new logistics and distribution centre in Dugopolje.

Located within the existing VGP Park Split complex and scheduled to open in the first half of 2026, the 23,000-square-metre sustainable, technologically advanced facility will feature a larger area, optimised layout, more loading and unloading docks, and an 11.5-metre-high racking system compared to Studenac's existing logistics centre at the same location.

It will incorporate solar power to minimise its environmental impact and boost energy efficiency, targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and aligning with EU Taxonomy regulations.

This project is part of VGP's larger 74,000-square-metre development within the 187,000-square-metre VGP Park Split, ideally situated near major transportation hubs such as Split ferry port and Split’s international airport.

'Highest Standards Of Excellence'

Dragan Baškarad, chief operating officer of Studenac, commented, "With the construction of another modern distribution centre, we continue to elevate our logistics processes to the highest standards of excellence.

"Sustainability and technological advancement are key elements of our strategy, and this project represents another significant step in strengthening our supply chain. Our transformed supply network will continue to support the company's growth and the expansion of our retail network in Croatia, which today includes more than 1,400 locations."

Consulting firm, Graphene Partners, assisted Studenac with the project.

Coupled with the near-completion of a large distribution centre in Velika Gorica, these two projects, launching within a year of each other, will significantly boost Studenac's logistics capabilities.

This will improve product availability and enhance customer service and supply chain efficiency.

Studenac also operates regional distribution centres in Zadar, Dubrovnik, Pazin, Zagreb and Kutina.

Over the past seven years, Studenac has seen its store network more than triple, requiring enhanced logistical operations.

