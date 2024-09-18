Südzucker Cuts Earnings Forecast For FY 2024/25

European sugar refiner Südzucker has reduced its earnings forecast citing an 'unexpected' deterioration in market expectations for the sugar segment.

Südzucker foresees its sugar segment to incur an operating loss in the second half (1 September 2024 - 28 February 2025) as well as the full financial year 2024/25 (1 March 2024 - 28 February 2025).

The European market has seen an increase in the supply of sugar due to improved harvests from the 2024 campaign.

Moreover, the decline in global sugar prices has impacted EU sugar prices negatively.

The company has lowered its group revenue forecasts to a range of €9.5-€9.9 billion from its previous forecast of €10.0-€10.5 billion.

Group EBITDA is expected to range between €550-€650 million, down from €900-1,000 million, while group EBIT will range between €175-€275 million.

Second-Quarter Highlights

Group revenue in the second quarter were on par with the prior-year level at around €2.54 billion, Südzucker added.

Group EBITDA fell by 50% during the quarter to around €190 million, while operating result decreased by 63% to around €115 million.

Südzucker added that the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to exacerbate the already high volatility on the sales and procurement markets.

The company also highlighted that the impact of negative influences stemming from the EU’s extended duty-free access for agricultural imports from Ukraine remains uncertain.

The implication of the war that broke out in the Middle East last October are likewise difficult to assess, Südzucker noted.

In the first quarter, Südzucker posted a 45% fall in first-quarter earnings, hit by higher costs and lower sugar prices.

The German company reported operating profit of €155 million for the quarter ended 31 May, compared to €282 million in the year-ago quarter.