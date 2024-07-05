Tesco Ireland Adds 50 Biofuel-Powered Trucks To Its Fleet

Tesco Ireland has added 50 biomethane-fuelled trucks to its fleet as part of its efforts to reduce carbon footprint across its operations.

The new trucks – operated by Tesco’s transport partner, DHL – will deliver produce to stores from the retailer's distribution centres in Dublin.

The initiative will help the retailer cut down tailpipe carbon emissions by up to 90%, Tesco added.

Andy McGregor, head of sustainability at Tesco Ireland, describes the transition to biomethane-powered trucks as an "important step" towards reaching net-zero emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.

Darragh O’Brien, minister for housing, local government and heritage, stated, “Ireland's road haulage sector makes up 20% of the total road transport emissions in Ireland, so it is incumbent on companies like Tesco with their partners DHL, to play their part in helping to drive down our overall carbon emissions.”

Scope 1 and 2 emissions account for just 2% of the total emissions output of the European retail and wholesale sector, according to a new study by Oliver Wyman and EuroCommerce.

Alternative Fuels

Many companies have commenced the switch to alternative fuels in their distribution network, including Valio in Finland, Norway's ASKO, Carlsberg Sverige, and BWG Foods, among others.

In May of this year, European Union countries approved a law to cut carbon dioxide emissions from trucks, which will require most new heavy-duty vehicles sold in the EU from 2040 to be emissions-free.

Earlier this week, Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa entered into an agreement with PreZero Spain to develop biomethane plants using organic waste.

Tesco Biomethane Trucks

Irish and European anaerobic digestion plants will supply fuel for Tesco's new trucks from a BioCNG refuelling station operated by Flogas in the north of Dublin.

Each truck is projected to run for 700 kilometres on a full tank of biomethane, allowing Tesco to reach any of its 177 stores and return without refuelling.

David O’Neill from DHL supply chain added, “DHL is fundamentally decarbonising a significant proportion of the retail transport sector in Ireland, and this partnership with Tesco Ireland is a big part of that story.

“This project is a great example of our Green Transport Policy, guiding the transition of 30% of our own fleet to a green alternative by the end of 2026, an important enabler in achieving our sustainability goals.”