The Internationalisation Of Iberian And Serrano Ham: The Challenge Of ‘Spain’s Sushi’

Leading Spanish agri-food firm Grupo Vall Companys is going into the current edition of SIAL Paris 2024 with the goal of boosting its international sales of Iberian and Serrano ham.

Currently, the company produces over three million pieces of Iberian and Serrano ham per year, and it is seeking to cement its place as a leading supplier to international markets.

SIAL Paris is one of the most important events for the global food sector and the perfect opportunity for Grupo Vall Companys to present its range of Iberian and Serrano ham products to distributors and retailers from all over the world, in addition to its other pork products and poultry.

Quality, Origins And Tradition

Grupo Vall Companys’ hams include products made from all porcine breeds in Spain, ranging from white pigs to 100% Iberian acorn-fed pigs and 50% Iberian pigs.

This approach allows it to cover a wide range of markets and consumers, from traditional channels to the restaurant/catering channel and other channels in the meat industry.

The company’s production process, combining tradition and modernity, sets it apart from others.

It has six curing facilities and three plants for processed products that guarantee specialised production in the geographic areas of origin of each product, respecting traditional methods.

One of its leading brands is La Joya. This Iberian ham, produced in the town of El Repilado, in the province of Huelva, is a symbol of Grupo Vall Companys’ commitment to tradition and excellence.

Innovation, Traceability And Origins: Grupo Vall Companys’ DNA

One of the keys to Grupo Vall Companys’ success in international markets is its vertical-integration model, which makes it possible to supervise every stage of the production process.

From animal genetics and birth to feeding, slaughter, specialised cuts and distribution, the group ensures maximum traceability and food safety.

A Strategic Partner For European Supermarkets

By participating in SIAL Paris 2024, scheduled from 19 to 23 October, Grupo Vall Companys is reinforcing its goal of being a key supplier to European supermarkets and distributors.

Sector buyers and professionals will have the opportunity to discover its range of meat products and learn first-hand about the company’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Grupo Vall Companys’ stand at this event, located in Hall 6, Stand H156, will be a meeting point to discuss new business opportunities and explore strategic partnerships with key players in the global food industry.

This article was written in partnership with Grupo Vall Companys.