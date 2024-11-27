52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Tommy Invests €45m In New Logistics Centre

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Tommy Invests €45m In New Logistics Centre

Croatian retail chain Tommy has invested €45 million to open a new logistics and distribution centre in Dugopolje, making it one of the largest investments in the company's 32-year history.

The centre, built on an 80,000 square metre site, boasts a 38,000 square metre building and a capacity of 35,000 pallet spaces, operating across various temperature regimes.

It will enable Tommy to maintain the optimal freshness of our extensive product range, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery goods, fresh meat, and fish.

The project consolidates several existing warehouses into a single, technologically advanced location. The facility will employ approximately 250 workers.

Dario Mamić, director of corporate communications for Tommy, commented, “This investment is crucial for our business strategy. This new centre allows us to streamline our logistics and distribution processes, ensuring faster, more efficient, and better supply to our stores."

ADVERTISEMENT

Commitment To Innovation

Tommy's commitment to innovation is further highlighted by the advanced technology and infrastructure deployed in the logistics centre. The facility, designed with environmental sustainability in mind, features solar panels.

It is expected to have a positive impact on Tommy's business, creating additional prerequisites for expanding its sales network.

The company anticipates increased revenue, market share, and operational efficiency, ultimately leading to enhanced customer service.

Last year, Tommy generated €611.7 million in revenue, placing it in seventh place among the largest retail chains in Croatia. At the regional level, it is the market leader in Dalmatia.

In addition to completing the construction of a new logistics and distribution centre, the company acquired Rijeka-based Brodokomerc Nova this year, boosting its presence in the Rijeka region, with 42 Brodokomerc Nova retail outlets now operational.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Trump Tariffs Could Raise Grocery, Liquor Bills
Trump Tariffs Could Raise Grocery, Liquor Bills
2
Supply Chain

Hennessy Suspends Plan To Bottle Cognac In China, Say Staff
Hennessy Suspends Plan To Bottle Cognac In China, Say Staff
3
Retail

Carrefour Eases Brazil Tensions After CEO Bompard's Meat Snub
Carrefour Eases Brazil Tensions After CEO Bompard's Meat Snub
4
Supply Chain

Brazil Meatpackers Halt Supply To Carrefour Local Unit
Brazil Meatpackers Halt Supply To Carrefour Local Unit
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com