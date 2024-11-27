Tommy Invests €45m In New Logistics Centre

Croatian retail chain Tommy has invested €45 million to open a new logistics and distribution centre in Dugopolje, making it one of the largest investments in the company's 32-year history.

The centre, built on an 80,000 square metre site, boasts a 38,000 square metre building and a capacity of 35,000 pallet spaces, operating across various temperature regimes.

It will enable Tommy to maintain the optimal freshness of our extensive product range, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery goods, fresh meat, and fish.

The project consolidates several existing warehouses into a single, technologically advanced location. The facility will employ approximately 250 workers.

Dario Mamić, director of corporate communications for Tommy, commented, “This investment is crucial for our business strategy. This new centre allows us to streamline our logistics and distribution processes, ensuring faster, more efficient, and better supply to our stores."

Commitment To Innovation

Tommy's commitment to innovation is further highlighted by the advanced technology and infrastructure deployed in the logistics centre. The facility, designed with environmental sustainability in mind, features solar panels.

It is expected to have a positive impact on Tommy's business, creating additional prerequisites for expanding its sales network.

The company anticipates increased revenue, market share, and operational efficiency, ultimately leading to enhanced customer service.

Last year, Tommy generated €611.7 million in revenue, placing it in seventh place among the largest retail chains in Croatia. At the regional level, it is the market leader in Dalmatia.

In addition to completing the construction of a new logistics and distribution centre, the company acquired Rijeka-based Brodokomerc Nova this year, boosting its presence in the Rijeka region, with 42 Brodokomerc Nova retail outlets now operational.