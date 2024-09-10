Tönnies To Acquire Vion’s German Beef Business

Meat processor Tönnies Group has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority of Vion Food Group's German beef business.

The deal follows a review of Vion Food Group's German portfolio and the company's decision to focus on Benelux, the company noted.

The transaction, subject to approval from the relevant competition authorities, customary approvals and closing conditions, is expected to close in 2025.

Following the divestiture of Landshut and Vilshofen, Vion has made further progress with restructuring its German assets including slaughtering, deboning and by-products of beef activities in southern Germany.

The deal will see Tönnies acquiring Vion’s beef operations in Buchloe, Crailsheim (including pork), and Waldkraiburg.

It also includes the Hilden deboning facility, the hide processing plants of BestHides in Memmingen and Eching-Weixerau, as well as the majority of Vion’s German central support activities.

Beef Production Business

Vion's South German beef operations are known for quality output and strong demand, both in the domestic and international markets.

The acquisition will ensure that these business units continue to thrive and expand while maintaining the established supply chains and customer relationships.

Vion Food Group added that it will retain its stake in the Furth im Wald beef facility in South Germany.

The remaining German Vion entities will remain with the company, and all commercial relationships will continue as usual, the company noted.

CEO of Vion, Ronald Lotgerink, stated, “This anticipated transaction is a significant step in Vion’s strategic realignment. We promised to secure the most capable partners to ensure prosperous future development for the businesses to be divested and we also promised to increase our investments in the retained businesses.

“We now take another step in fulfilling our commitments. We are confident that Tönnies Group will provide the support and focus needed for continued growth and success.”