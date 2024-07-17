TotalEnergies Teams Up With SSE For New EV Charging Joint Venture In The UK And Ireland

TotalEnergies has entered into a binding agreement with SSE to set up a new EV charging joint venture under the brand Source in the UK and Ireland.

The new company will set up approximately 3,000 high-power charge points in both countries to meet the demand for fast and reliable charging solutions from EV and fleet owners.

The charging hubs will be in 'prime locations' in and around urban areas and powered by renewable energy provided by SSE and TotalEnergies, the company noted.

Mathieu Soulas, senior vice president of new mobilities at TotalEnergies, stated, “This is a great opportunity to extend our network in Europe and stake out a key position as a reference high-power charging player.

“We want to offer our customers - passenger cars and fleet alike - a nationwide, ultra-fast, and reliable charging service that allows them to travel efficiently with complete peace of mind. This development also contributes to our integrated power strategy in the UK, combining renewable and flexible power generation capacity, trading and marketing of low-carbon electricity available 24 hours a day.”

Vehicle Emissions

In the UK, the recent implementation of a law on zero vehicle emissions for all new cars and vans has triggered the demand for ultra-fast charging infrastructure.

The move has also highlighted the need to enhance the power supply infrastructure as a major challenge in the decarbonisation of transport.

In Ireland, Source will help accelerate action to meet the government target of placing almost 1 million electric vehicles on roads by 2030, while building consumer confidence in EV charging.

Neil Kirkby, managing director of Enterprise at SSE, stated, “SSE is already playing a leading role in decarbonising the UK and Ireland’s power system, including building the world’s largest offshore wind farm and transforming electricity networks.

“Now this agreement will help accelerate progress towards a decarbonised transport system too, ensuring the vehicles that keep the economy moving can do so in a more sustainable and efficient way.”

This deal is subject to regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities.

