ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Transport, Energy Costs Weigh On Irish Food And Drink Sector, Study Finds

Published on Aug 6 2021 8:19 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Ireland / Food / Brexit / Food Drink Ireland / FDI

Transport, Energy Costs Weigh On Irish Food And Drink Sector, Study Finds

More than a quarter (26%) of Irish food and beverage firms have faced transport and shipping cost increases of 20% or more over the past year, a new study by Food Drink Ireland (FDI) has found.

The study found that the Irish food and drink industry has faced 'substantial input costs increases' over last 12 months, with Brexit, COVID-19, raw material shortages and other supply chain constraints taking their toll.

The findings were revealed in a survey of FDI member companies in July.

Transport And Shipping Costs

In terms of transport and shipping costs, close to a quarter of respondents (23%) said that costs have increased by between 10% and 20%, while close to a third (30%) cited cost increases of between 5% and 10%.

Elsewhere, in terms of raw material costs, some 15% said that they faced substantial cost increases of 20% or more, while 40% identified cost increases of between 10% and 20%, and 26% cited cost increases of between 5% and 10%.

Energy costs rose by more 20% or more for 22% of respondents, and between 10% and 20% for 41% of respondents; and packaging costs were up by 20% or more for 11% of respondents, and between 10% and 20% for 44% of respondents.

In terms of the factors that they deemed most relevant to the current cost impasse, respondents were pretty much unanimous – 100% considered Brexit to be 'very relevant' or 'relevant' to cost increases, while 96% considered COVID impacts 'very relevant' or' relevant' and 96% considered global supply chain constraints 'very relevant' or 'relevant'.

Brexit Impact

Advertisement

'Brexit has added significantly to trading costs including transport and logistics and additional administration both for trade with the UK but also for trade with the EU using the land-bridge,' FDI said in a statement. 'Transport costs have also been affected by the major driver shortage impacting that sector and for international business, the cost of freight containers has exploded since the beginning of the year.

'Food businesses are also identifying strong increases in utility costs, in particular energy and also in packaging.'

Paul Kelly, FDI director, added that respondents expect a "continuation of inflationary trends" in the months ahead, calling for increased funding from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve to be made available, as well as a renewed focus by government on reducing the cost of doing business in Ireland.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Kerry Group Sees Sales Up 4.6%, Boosted By Foodservice Recovery

Kerry Group Sees Sales Up 4.6%, Boosted By Foodservice Recovery
Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar

Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar
Glanbia Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook Following 'Strong' First Half

Glanbia Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook Following 'Strong' First Half
Warm Weather, Outdoor Hospitality Impact Irish Grocery Sales: Kantar

Warm Weather, Outdoor Hospitality Impact Irish Grocery Sales: Kantar
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Shipping Giant Maersk Acquires Two E-Commerce Firms Following Strong Q2 Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Shipping Giant Maersk Acquires Two E-Commerce Firms Following Strong Q2
Tönnies To Keep Ownership Structure Unchanged Thu, 5 Aug 2021

Tönnies To Keep Ownership Structure Unchanged
World Food Prices Ease Again In July: FAO Thu, 5 Aug 2021

World Food Prices Ease Again In July: FAO
Waitrose Parent Increases Annual Salaries For LGV Drivers To Tackle Shortage Thu, 5 Aug 2021

Waitrose Parent Increases Annual Salaries For LGV Drivers To Tackle Shortage
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN