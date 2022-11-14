Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Tyson Foods Sees Annual Sales Above Estimates On Steady Demand For Meat

Share this article

US meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc has forecast full-year sales above Wall Street estimates, signalling steady demand for its higher-priced chicken and beef despite decades-high levels of inflation.

Packaged food makers have so far witnessed very little pushback from consumers on price increases, which were undertaken due to rising costs.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company projected full-year 2023 sales between $55 billion and $57 billion, compared with analysts' expectation of $53.60 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Analysts, however, have raised concerns that surging inflation and rising interest rates could impact demand for premium steaks as consumers look for more affordable options.

Market Trends

Demand for premium cuts of beef declined in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, Tyson said.

Sales volume at the company's chicken business, the largest after beef, increased 1.1% in the quarter, even as Tyson raised prices by an average 18.2%.

Shares of the maker of Ball Park hotdogs and Jimmy Dean sausages rose about 1% in premarket trading after the company reported its sales rose about 7% to $13.74 billion, topping analysts' average estimate of $13.50 billion.

TSN Stock Price Today by TradingView


The company, however, missed estimates for adjusted profit as its margins remained pressured due to surging costs of animal feed and spiking commodity prices — driven by lingering industry-wide supply chain challenges and the Ukraine war.

Tyson posted an operating margin of 5.6% in the reported quarter, compared with 14.9% a year earlier.

Excluding items, Tyson earned $1.63 per share, missing estimates of $1.73 per share.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more supply chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Meatpacker JBS's Plunging Profit Beats Forecasts
2
Supply Chain

PepsiCo UK Unveils Logistics Innovations To Save GHG Emissions
3
Supply Chain

UN Begins Talks With Russia On Black Sea Grains Deal
4
Supply Chain

Food Import Costs Rise To Record In 2022, Threatening World's Poorest: FAO
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com