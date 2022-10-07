Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

UCARE Project Launched To Establish Connections For Ukrainian Food Producers

A new initiative, the UCARE Project, has been established to build connections between Ukrainian food producers and retailers in Europe and the United States.

The project, developed by Ukraine's General Directorate for the Service of Foreign Representations and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine, alongside agro-industrial firm MHP Holding Ukraine, cooperates with a number of government agencies.

Made In Ukraine

To date, agreements on 'Made In Ukraine' products have already been signed with retailers including Kroger, Costco, Publix, Spar, Aldi, Lidl, Walmart, Carrefour, Auchan and Tesco.

Before the war, Ukraine ranked third in the world in corn exports, fifth in wheat exports, and first in Europe in honey production, exporting 73.7 thousand tonnes.

As a major producer of wheat, corn, barley, millet, rice, buckwheat, sugar beets, sunflower, potatoes and vegetables, the country has been referred to as the 'breadbasket of Europe'.

Build Bridges

In a statement, UCARE said that it is hoping to ' build bridges between Ukrainian food producers and retailers in Europe and the USA, creating special 'Ukrainian shelves' in foreign supermarkets. All products comply with EU and USA standards. Logistics, product acquisition, marketing, operational work are UCARE's responsibility.'

It described the project as a 'win-win' initiative, both in terms of providing a platform for Ukrainian exports, as well as to promote Ukraine as a brand, benefitting the economy.

'Ukraine cares about the world. The world cares about Ukraine,' it added.

Click here for more information.

