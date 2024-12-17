UK's Bunzl Says Lower Prices Will Impact 2024 Profit

British business supplies distributor Bunzl said that low prices, especially in continental Europe, would have a 'slight impact' on its annual profit.

Bunzl has been balancing sales declines in the US, a key market, by raising prices for daily-use items such as stationery and food packaging, but prices in Europe have remained soft.

The company did not go into detail on the impact on profit but said in a statement that lower prices in the fourth quarter looked 'more persistent than previously anticipated.'

Bunzl said it expected group revenue for the year to be between 0% and 1% lower compared with last year at actual exchange rates, and 3% higher at constant exchange rates.

Deflationary Environment

'It (Bunzl) makes a small margin on supplying products, but a deflationary environment can act as a headwind if it has already bought a lot of stock at higher prices and has to sell them for less than originally expected,' said investment firm AJ Bell.

Bunzl, a supplier of everything from stationery to food packaging, was the top percentage loser on London's benchmark index, with its shares down 5% at 3,380 pence at 8:42 GMT.

Analysts at JP Morgan estimated that Bunzl's fourth quarter organic growth was around 1%, below JPM's expectations of 3%.

Bunzl has been expanding its business through acquisitions and forecast "robust" revenue growth for 2025, supported by its recently acquired businesses.

The company also announced share buybacks of £200 million for next year.

In August, Bunzl raised its annual adjusted operating profit forecast as it benefited from acquisitions and demand for its own brand business supplies.