ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

US Wines, Lobsters Could Face New UK Tariffs

Published on May 25 2021 6:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Wine / US / Chocolate / Tariffs / Lobsters

US Wines, Lobsters Could Face New UK Tariffs

Wine, chocolate and lobsters imported into Britain from the United States could face new tariffs under proposals from the British government to rebalance the list of goods it targets as part of an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports citing national security concerns, prompting retaliatory measures from the European Union on goods such as motorcycles, whiskey and tobacco.

Britain incorporated those into its new independent tariff system when it completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, but is now reviewing the list of products to help protect UK-specific interests.

'Today's announcement will help ensure these measures are tailored to the needs of the UK economy and shaped to defend industries across the UK, including steel and aluminium manufacturers,' the trade ministry said in a statement.

Imports

Customs data show Britain imported 133,512 tonnes of wine from the United States last year, worth £224 million ($316.58 million). Britain currently imports more lobsters from the United States than it exports.

Chocolate imports were worth £31 million.

The list, which did not show proposed tariff rates, was published as part of a six-week consultation with businesses and other stakeholders.

Trade minister Liz Truss has already sought to use Britain's independence from the EU's common tariff policy as both a diplomatic and economic tool. Last week, she opened applications for a tariff suspension programme with a promise to help manufacturers lower costs.

De-escalate The Dispute

Britain's stated preference is to de-escalate the dispute with the United States and find a negotiated solution that removes tariffs on both sides. If successful, the proposed list would never be implemented.

The trade department said Truss and her US counterpart have so far had productive discussions on the matter, but Britain maintains that the current US tariffs that initiated the dispute are against World trade Organisation rules and without foundation.

"The UK will do whatever is necessary to protect our steel industry against illegal tariffs that could undermine British industry and damage our businesses," Truss said in a statement.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Hilton Food Group Performs 'In Line' With Expectations

Hilton Food Group Performs 'In Line' With Expectations
UK Shoppers Return To Supermarkets As Vaccination Rollout Gains Pace: Kantar

UK Shoppers Return To Supermarkets As Vaccination Rollout Gains Pace: Kantar
Shopper Numbers Rise In The UK As Indoor Hospitality Reopens

Shopper Numbers Rise In The UK As Indoor Hospitality Reopens
Australia–UK Trade Deal Can Help Spur Post-Pandemic Recovery

Australia–UK Trade Deal Can Help Spur Post-Pandemic Recovery
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Marfrig Attempted Deal With Minerva Before Acquiring BRF Stake: Source Tue, 25 May 2021

Marfrig Attempted Deal With Minerva Before Acquiring BRF Stake: Source
South Africa's 2020/2021 Maize Output To Increase 7% On Last Season Tue, 25 May 2021

South Africa's 2020/2021 Maize Output To Increase 7% On Last Season
Lekkerland To Open Warehouse In Wedemark Mon, 24 May 2021

Lekkerland To Open Warehouse In Wedemark
Système U Renews Pledge To Support French Farmers Mon, 24 May 2021

Système U Renews Pledge To Support French Farmers
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN