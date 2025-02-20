Vandemoortele Acquires Italian Frozen Bakery Producer Lizzi

Belgian family-owned food company, Vandemoortele has acquired Italian frozen bakery producer and distributor Lizzi from Forno d'Asolo, a subsidiary of Sammontana Italia Group.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

This sale follows Forno d'Asolo's recent investment in Sammontana through a partnership with Investindustrial.

Lizzi

With a strong market presence and a diverse portfolio of brands, Lizzi offers pastry specialties, Forno della Rotonda sourdough bread and focaccia, and SPAR natural breads and Piedmont specialties.

It sells to both the hospitality industry and retail markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lizzi, part of the Forno d'Asolo group since 2019, generates an annual turnover exceeding €70 million, employs over 240 people, and operates four production facilities in Northern Italy.

It distributes its products through the HoReCa channel and large-scale retail.

Market Presence In Italy

Yvon Guerin, managing director and CEO of Vandemoortele, expressed delight in welcoming Lizzi and emphasised the acquisition's role in strengthening the company's Italian market presence.

Peter F Boone, managing director of bakery products, highlighted the expanded product range available to Italian customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest acquisition follows the purchase of Dolciaria Acquaviva in June 2024.

Vandemoortele, specialising in bakery products and plant-based food solutions, generated approximately €1.9 billion in turnover in 2023.

The company has commercial offices in 12 European countries, two in the United States, and one in Asia. With 34 production sites across Europe and the US, it maintains proximity to key markets and exports to around 70 countries globally.

Elsewhere, Catalan bakery giant Europastry acquired Dutch frozen bakery company De Groot Edelgebak in August 2024, continuing its expansion in Europe.